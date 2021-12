This Friday, HQ, is putting up their Christmas Tree to get ready for the holiday season, and this year, they’re inviting you to put a decoration of your own on the tree.

Do something DIY, give them that trinket from your ex that you don’t want to see anymore, whatever — and in exchange, you get a free shot!

Plus all of their new Winter Cocktails are on 1,000 won Off special for the night, including their brand new Mulled Wine.

The event kicks off at 9 p.m.