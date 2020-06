Gangwondo’s popular Chuncheon Makguksu & Dakgalbi Festival scheduled for this week has been postponed until September.

The local festival which features two of the regions top dishes — makguksu (spicy buckwheat noodles) and dakgalbi (spicy stir-fried chicken) — was to be held at Waterfront Park in Samcheon-dong, Chuncheon from June 9 to the 14th.

An exact date for the replacement festival has not been released.