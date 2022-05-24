In celebration of the 430th anniversary of the outbreak of the Imjin War in 1592, the Chungnyeolsa Temple Management Office will hold the ‘Chungnyeolsa Ceremony’ to commemorate the patriotism of the martyrs and to commemorate the noble will of the martyrs at the main hall and Uireolgak in Chungnyeolsa Temple at 10 am on May 25th.

The offering of incense is held simultaneously at the main hall of Chungnyeolsa Temple and at Uyeyeolgak, and at 10 o’clock, starting with the declaration of the Gaejae ceremony, the rites of incense, the rites of pilgrims, and the incense of the heongwan will be held for about 40 minutes in the order of offering offerings.

Chungnyeolsa is a remembrance facility designated as Busan Tangible Cultural Property No. 7, where there are 93 patriots, including civil, government, and military who died fighting the Japanese during the Japanese Invasion, including Song Sang-hyeon, Chungnyeol-gong of Dongnae-busa, Jeongbal of Chungjang-gong of Busanjincheomsa, and Yoon Heung-shin of Dadaejincheomsa.

On May 25, every year, the city holds a memorial service at Chungnyeolsa Temple to commemorate the martyrs of the country.