A survey on the price of consumer products found that a traditional Chuseok dinner table for a family of four requires an average of 323,000 won this year.

Korea National Council of Consumer Organizations conducted a survey of the prices of 24 items from 90 markets and distributors in 25 districts of Seoul on the 1st and 2nd of September.

The average cost of a Chuseok dinner for four was up 1.6 percent from the average price calculated on the 18th and 19th of last month.