Chuseok Table Preparations Expected to Cost A Little More Than Last Year

As food prices around the country are rising due to COVID-19 and logistics issues, table preparations for this year’s Chuseok are expected to rise about 10% compared to 2021.

Specifically, the recent rise in the price of vegetables around the country has made this year’s prices increase.

Rice and chestnuts are similar this year than last year due to an excess in production.

The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation released its report examining the prices of preparing a table of food for chesa at traditional markets and hypermarkets for this year’s holiday season.

It showed that buying from traditional markets that a family of four would cost 301,000 won while hopping at hypermarkets would cost 408,420 won.

19 of the 28 items known as seolseok considered key for the holiday were cheaper at local markets.

Officials plan on checking the supply and demand of major items and price trends of goods sold during the Lunar New Year holidays at traditional markets and large marts in the region.