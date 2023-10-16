CHUU Releases “Keep Going” to Promote Busan’s World Expo Bid

Singer CHUU and global supporters are promoting the 2030 Busan World Expo through their cheering song “Keep Going.”

The song, produced by Beomhoon Lee of Prism Filter, features a lively synth sound and a fairy-tale-like theme, aiming to inspire people worldwide for the upcoming Expo.

The choir video includes the participation of college students and kindergarteners, creating a vibrant and encouraging atmosphere.

CHUU actively dedicated her time to the recording and filming process, spreading positive energy and enthusiasm for the Expo.

The promotional video is being utilized across various online and offline channels to build excitement and support for the event, as the city prepares for the final decision to host the Expo.