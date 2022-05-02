Enjoy a Cinco de Cuatro Mexican Fiesta at HQ Gwangan Tomorrow Evening

On Wednesday, May 4th, HQ Bar in Gwangalli is celebrating Cinco De Mayo with an event full of food, booze, and fun.
Legendary expat group Los Kimchileros is back are playing two sets of live traditional Mexican and Cuban songs beginning at 10 p.m.
Food and drink specials include:
Grilled Chicken Burritos
Grilled Shrimp Burritos
Crispy Carnitas Burritos
House Tequila Shots: 4,000 won
Cuervo Shots: 5,000 won
Margaritas: 6,000 won
Coronas with Lime: 6,000 won
Doors are open at 7:00 p.m. for dinner and will be open late into the morning hours.