Cinco de Cuatro Mexican Fiesta at HQ Gwangan This Weekend

Get your stomachs ready for another great evening of food and drink as HQ Gwangan is hosting a “Cinco de Cuatro” event tonight and tomorrow.

Food Special

Enjoy a Carnitas pizza covered with crispy pork carnitas and a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, with a homemade salsa verde base — available in Personal or Table-Sized pies.

Drink Specials: 

House Tequila Shots: 4,000 won
Cuervo Shots: 5,000 won
Margaritas: 7,000 won
Coronas with Lime: 6,000 won

The event gets underway at 7 p.m.

Live music with Los Kimchileros takes place at 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. featuring traditional Mexican and Cuban songs.

blank
