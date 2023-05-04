Dine & Drink

Cinco de Cuatro Mexican Fiesta at HQ Gwangan Tonight

Haps Staff

Get your stomachs ready for another great evening of food and drink as HQ Gwangan is hosting a “Cinco de Cuatro” event tonight.

Food Special

Enjoy a Carnitas pizza covered with crispy pork carnitas and a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, with a homemade salsa verde base — available in Personal or Table-Sized pies!

Drink Specials: 

House Tequila Shots: 4,000 won
Cuervo Shots: 5,000 won
Margaritas: 7,000 won
Coronas with Lime: 6,000 won

The event gets underway at 7 p.m.

Live music with Los Kimchileros take place at 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. featuring traditional Mexican and Cuban songs.

