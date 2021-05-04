Dine & Drink

Cinco de Mayo Events Around Busan Today

Haps Staff

For those who didn’t get enough of Taco Tuesday and are looking to celebrate Cinco de Mayo today, there are a few options around the city to indulge.

HQ Bar (Gwangalli) — Starting at 1 p.m., HQ introduces their new burrito menu with drink specials and live music.

LA Bar&Grill (Gwangalli) — The second of their two-day celebration, enjoy a free margarita with their 15,000 won taco and fajita buffet. Opens at 6 p.m.

Los Amigos (Haeundae) — Chef Oscar will be whipping up carne asada fries which you can choose either beef steak or chicken served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and their homemade chipotle sour cream sauce.

