“Cinema House Busan in Arpina”, a Hostel Exclusively for Filmmakers Opens

The city of Busan announced that it would hold the opening ceremony of “Cinema House Busan in Arpina” at 3 pm on the 17th at Busan Arpina in Haeundae-gu.

The opening ceremony is expected to be attended by 40 film officials, including Busan Mayor Park Heung-joon, Park Ki-yong, Chairman of the Film Promotion Committee, Kim Yong-hak, president of Busan Metropolitan City, Kim In-su, Busan Film Commission’s operating chairman, and Heo Moon-young, Busan International Film Festival executive chairman.

Cinema House Busan in Arpina is an exclusive dormitory for filmmakers and cinematographers visiting Busan for filming.

When filmmakers visiting Busan stay at the Cinema House, they receive a subsidy of 30,000 won per room per night, and they can also use the ‘Production Office’, a movie-specialized facility where filmmakers can work, including meetings, for free while staying in the dormitory.

By providing the Cinema House to filmmakers visiting Busan as a location, and opening the rest of the Busan Arpina rooms to tourists and citizens, the city can further strengthen the city brand of ‘Film City Busan’ and make Busan a focal point for film tourism.

“With the opening of the Cinema House, the competitiveness of filming will increase, and we expect that Busan will become a city of film, which is good for filming as well as making films. We will spare no effort to provide continuous support so that it can become Busan’s representative film tourism resource that is worthy of the city brand,” Busan Mayor Park Heung-joon said.

The city of Busan has been making steady efforts to realize ‘Busan, a good city for filming’ since it was designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Cinema.