Cinnabon Opens in Marine City

Cinnabon has recently opened a new mall-type location in Marine City’s Homeplus.

It’s open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is closed twice monthly on the second and fourth Sunday and is located in front of the first-floor food court.

There are four Cinnabons in Busan, with locations at Shinsegae Department Store in Centum City, Starfield Myeongji, and Homeplus Asiad in Yeonje-gu.

From September 4th to 10th, you can visit any Cinnabon store to find a premium wrapping paper gift pack for Chuseok.

Cinnabon’s signature color, mint, was melted into a traditional furoshiki to add a sense of luxury.