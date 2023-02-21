Circular Coastal Road Around Yeongdo to be Completed in April

A circular coastal road that wraps around the coast of Yeongdo District will finish construction in April this year.

Tourists visiting Taejongdae have had to drive back through the same route.

However, the opening of the coastal tourism road will allow tourists to continue to travel around the island in one direction.

After passing Taejongdae, they can also visit the Huinnyeoul Munhwa Maul Village and Haenyeo Museum in Jungri Village.

The city of Busan and Yeongdo District have spent 35.2 billion won since 2015 to complete the Taejongdae Marine Tourism Road.