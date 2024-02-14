“Cirque du Soleil Lucia” Busan Performances Prove to be a Big Hit

“Cirque du Soleil Lucia” performances in Busan drew an audience exceeding even Korea’s biggest box office hit, with a 98% paid ticket occupancy rate surpassing the previous record set in Seoul.

The 3-week, 31-show run attracted 75,400 visitors, with 54% from Busan itself and significant interest from neighboring regions.

The city aims to secure regular Cirque du Soleil performances until 2030 and leverage global IPs like Michelin Guide and Baby Shark to solidify its international tourist city brand.