‘Cirque du Soleil Lucia’ Gets Underway Today in Busan

‘Cirque du Soleil Lucia’ gets underway today, offering a spectacular show at the Big Top in Shinsegae Centum City from the 13th to February 4th.

As the 38th original work and 17th touring work of ‘Cirque du Soleil,’ Lucia brings a mesmerizing blend of visual experiences and breathtaking acrobatic performances.

Premiered in 2016, Lucia stands out as the first Big Top tour performance incorporating water into its acrobatic acts. The 52m diameter and 20m high Big Top, built on a 5,000 pyeong piece of land at the parking lot around Shinsegae Department Store, provides an ideal setting for the immersive experience.

Set against the backdrop of an imaginary Mexico, Lucia follows a traveler by parachute through real and imagined worlds, showcasing Mexico’s traditions and modernity. The title ‘Lucia’ symbolizes the properties of sunlight and rain, focusing on the energy of sunlight and the soothing properties of water for the soul.

The acrobatic art in Lucia revolves around the element of ‘surprise.’ Water serves as a source of inspiration, creating innovative acrobatic techniques. The inclusion of a puddle of water on the stage floor, along with a rain curtain, opens up new possibilities for acrobatics. Scenes like ‘Syr Wheel’ and ‘Trafiz’ feature underwater acrobatics amidst a desert rain shower, presenting a technical challenge that was meticulously overcome for the safety of the performers.

‘Hoop Diving on Treadmill’ is a prime example of acrobatic techniques breaking barriers, combining traditional Chinese circus hoop diving with giant treadmills. This unique act showcases the agility of acrobats as they jump non-stop toward a hoop with a mere 75cm diameter.

With a staggering 1,000 costumes custom-made for each artist at Cirque du Soleil’s headquarters in Montreal, Lucia boasts vibrant scenes assigned specific colors, incorporating animals integral to Mexican legends and myths.

The musical journey, accompanied by a 7-member live band, transports the audience through a traditional Mexican village, rainforest, desert, beach, and bustling city alleyways.

Cirque du Soleil Lucia runs from the 13th to February 4th, with performances at various times.

Tickets range from VIP seats at 290,000 won to B seats at 70,000 won.

Currently, 72% of all tickets for the performances have been sold.