Cirque du Soleil Performances May be Coming to Busan

In collaboration with Shinsegae Group, the city of Busan is finalizing plans to bring the renowned global performance group, Cirque du Soleil, to Centum City.

According to Kookje newspaper reports, discussions are in the final stages to hold a one- to two-month performance at Lot C at Shinsegae Department Store next year.

Currently, the site is used as a temporary outdoor parking lot for Shinsegae Centum City Branch.

The initiative aims to attract tourists, revitalize the local economy, and create synergy with lodging, shopping, and tourism. Site C, recommended for development as an urban tourism and entertainment complex, is designated for various facilities, including performance halls.

Shinsegae Group is actively considering a land rental for this venture, and once the Cirque du Soleil Busan bid is confirmed, further procedures will be carried out. However, the challenge lies in finding an alternative parking location, as the current lot accommodates up to 1,500 vehicles during weekends and holidays. The Shinsegae Group is exploring options, with a focus on idle land such as the old Segasami land near the department store.

While the original plan for site C was a high-rise complex to be completed by 2027, the project faced delays due to high interest rates and material cost hikes. The development had been stagnant for over a decade, but the potential arrival of Cirque du Soleil has reignited discussions about the site’s future. Shinsegae Group has been utilizing site C as an outdoor parking lot since 2010, and previously proposed projects, including a seafood theme park and a library, were deemed infeasible.

Opinions are divided on the best use of site C, with some suggesting a need to expedite development plans to align with the futuristic image of Centum City.

City officials have been providing administrative guidance and regularly meeting with Shinsegae Group to address the project’s progress.

The group expressed its commitment to separately pursuing the development of site C alongside the Cirque du Soleil performances, seeking advice from domestic and international consulting firms.