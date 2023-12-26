Cirque du Soleil’s “Big Top” Installation to Begin Next Week

In anticipation of the upcoming Cirque du Soleil performance scheduled to commence on the 13th of next month in Busan, the installation of the iconic ‘Big Top’ is set to kick off in the second half of the upcoming week.

Master International, the organizer of the Cirque du Soleil performance, revealed that the ‘Lucia’ performance team is set to relocate to Busan early next month after concluding the Seoul performances running until the 31st of this month.

The expansive ‘Big Top’ tent will be erected in the outdoor parking lot of Shinsegae Department Store Centum City branch in Haeundae-gu, the designated venue for the performance, with specialized equipment brought in for the show.

Due to the necessary preparations and dismantling of the performance area, parking at the outdoor parking lot of Shinsegae Department Store Centum City Branch will be restricted from yesterday until February 15th of next year.

The Cirque du Soleil’s Lucia Busan performance is slated to run for 31 shows from the 13th of next month to February 4th, with a seating capacity of 2,400 per performance, totaling 74,400 seats.

Over 30,000 tickets for the Busan performance have already been sold since the ticket sales commenced on October 16. Ticket buyers primarily hail from Busan, followed by Gyeongnam, Seoul, Daegu, and Ulsan.

The combined sales from Lucia’s Busan and Seoul performances have exceeded 30 billion won, setting a record for the shortest and highest sales in domestic performance history.

This marks the first time that a Cirque du Soleil performance will be held outside of Seoul.