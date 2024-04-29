Busan News

“Citizen Happiness Messenger” Event to Take Place on Gwangan Bridge In Celebration of Family Month

By Haps Staff

The Busan Facilities Management Corporation said that it will hold a “Citizen Happiness Messenger” event using the landscape lighting media façade of Gwangan Bridge for two weeks starting from May 1st, in celebration of Family Month.

This event aims to express messages of love and affection to family and friends using the landscape lighting of Gwangan Bridge.

As part of the event, the Corporation will select 40 winners through a draw and provide mobile coupons for chicken, pastry, coffee drinks, and more as prizes.

