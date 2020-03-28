Citizens Encouraged to Participate in Earth Hour 2020 Event Tonight

Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The event is held annually, encouraging individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour, from 8:30 to 9:30 pm on a specific day towards the end of March, as a symbol of commitment to the planet.

Earth Hour 2020 is scheduled to occur on March 28, from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

We encourage people to participate in the Earth Hour campaign event this year.

The following landmarks of Busan will participate in the Earth Hour 2020 light off for an hour on March 28, from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Busan City Hall, Busan Police Agency, Busan Tower, Gwangandaegyo Bridge, Busanhangdaegyo bridge, Busan International Finance Center, KBS Busan, Busan Cinema Center, Donga University Bumin Campus