NewsBusan News

Citizens Encouraged to Participate in Earth Hour 2021 Event Tonight

Haps Staff

Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The event is held annually, encouraging individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour, from 8:30 to 9:30 pm on a specific day towards the end of March, as a symbol of commitment to the planet.

Earth Hour 2021 is scheduled to occur on March 27, from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

We encourage people to participate in the Earth Hour campaign event this year.

The following landmarks of Busan will participate in the Earth Hour 2021 light off for an hour on March 27, from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Busan City Hall, Busan Police Agency, Busan Tower, Gwangandaegyo Bridge, Busanhangdaegyo bridge, Busan International Finance Center, KBS Busan, Busan Cinema Center, Donga University Bumin Campus

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Parcel Delivery Theft on The Rise

Haps Staff -
As the number of online shopping deliveries has exploded in Korea due to fears of shopping outside during the coronavirus pandemic, an increase in parcel thefts is also on the rise.
Read more
Busan News

Daegu Murder Suspect Caught by Police in Busan

Haps Staff -
After a nationwide manhunt, a man wanted in connection for murder in Daegu was arrested in Busan on the 23rd.
Read more
Busan News

Busan to Vaccinate 825,000 Citizens Against COVID-19 in Q2

BeFM News -
The city government of Busan will vaccinate 825,000 citizens against COVID-19 during the second quarter starting from April. 
Read more
Busan News

Taxi Passenger Jumps Out of Car, Then Off the Gwangan Bridge

Haps Staff -
A passenger who jumped out of a moving taxi, then off the Gwangan Bridge was rescued safely
Read more
Busan News

Youth Do Dream Center Selected For The ‘2021 Youth Center Operation Project’

BeFM News -
The city of Busan said that the Youth Do Dream Center, which is operated as a complex communication space that provides a variety of services including youth job counseling, has been selected for the '2021 Youth Center Operation Project' by the Ministry of Employment and Labor.
Read more
Busan News

Maria Castillo-Fernandez, Ambassador of the EU to the Republic of Korea, Visits Busan

Haps Staff -
Busan's acting mayor Lee Byeong-jin met with the European Union Ambassador to Korea, Maria Castillo-Fernandez, who visited Busan at 14:00 pm on the 19th.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
66 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Fri
14 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
18 °
Tue
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 