Citizens Will Be Able to Get Three Masks Each From Next Week

The government said today it will allow people in South Korea to buy three discounted face masks per week under a public distribution system and also announced a plan to supply Korean War veterans abroad with 1 million masks.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said citizens would need more masks once they increase economic activities, going forward.

South Korea suffered a mask supply crisis when the country’s COVID-19 outbreak peaked in late February and early March. The government stepped in to regulate mask production and distribution.

All South Koreans and registered noncitizens here can buy two KF94 masks a week on an assigned day, which depends on their birth year, at pharmacies, and other designated places nationwide.

Beginning next week, three masks will be allotted to each individual, according to the prime minister.