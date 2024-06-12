City and Korea Airports Corporation Launch “Busan is Good” Campaign at Gimhae Airport

The city of Busan and the Korea Airports Corporation have teamed up to enhance the visibility of Busan’s city brand with a new promotional campaign at Gimhae Airport.

Starting yesterday, the airport’s baggage claim areas will feature wrapped designs showcasing the campaign’s theme, “Busan is Good.”

The campaign targets eight baggage claim belts at Gimhae Airport, three in the domestic area and five in the international area.

The design prominently features the brand slogan “Busan is Good,” along with the city symbol mark (CI), slogan design (BI), and the city communication character Boogi.

This initiative aims to leverage Gimhae Airport, a major gateway for over 10 million passengers annually, to promote Busan’s city brand and enhance its image among both domestic and international travelers.

In the domestic baggage claim area, the campaign uses Boogi, the city’s friendly communication character, along with the slogan “Busan is good to PLAY/WORK/LIVE” to convey dynamic and engaging visuals.

In the international baggage claim area, the slogan “Busan is Good” is featured alongside the acronym “GOOD” (Global, Original, Open, Dynamic), designed to communicate a positive and intuitive message to international visitors.

Additionally, promotional content about Gimhae Airport, including an introduction to the wrapping designs, will be showcased using Boogie.

The objectives of the campaign are to increase awareness of the Busan city brand among passengers, boost tourism by encouraging more visitors to explore and enjoy Busan, and enhance the city’s image as a vibrant and dynamic destination.