City Announces All Restaurants Will Only Allow Takeout and Delivery After 9 p.m.

The city of Busan announced that all restaurants no matter the size will only be allowed to have takeout and delivery after 9 p.m. during the two-week social distancing level 2+α from December 1st to 14th in order to stop the recent rapid re-proliferation of COVID-19.

Previously, restaurants and cafes under 50 square meters were exempt from the ordinance but must comply from midnight today.

All cafes regardless of size are only allowed takeout and delivery during their entire daily business hours.

