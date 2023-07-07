City Bus and Metro Fares Likely to Rise This Fall

The city of Busan is proposing an increase in city bus and urban rail fares, with adjustments ranging from 300 to 400 won.

On the 6th, the city announced three fare adjustment plans and submitted them to the Busan City Council for discussion.

Under all three plans, adult city bus fares will increase by 400 won, while urban rail and Busan-Gimhae light rail fares will see a 300-400 won increase.

If implemented, adult city bus fares will rise from 1,200 won to 1,600 won, and seat bus fares will increase from 1,700 won to 2,100 won.

The fare for the first section of the urban railway and light rail will go up from 1,300 won to 1,600-1,700 won, and the fare for the second section will increase from 1,500 won to 1,800-1,900 won.

Youth rates may be frozen or raised to match the adult fares, and both adults and teenagers may be required to pay an additional 100 won or 400 won when paying in cash.

The city plans to finalize the fare increase in September-October after gathering public opinions, deliberations from the Transportation Innovation Committee, and the Price Countermeasure Committee.

If implemented, this would be the first increase in Busan city bus fares in 10 years since November 2013, and the first increase in urban railway fares in six years since May 2017. Additionally, there are plans to raise the fares for town buses managed by 16 districts and counties in the city by 400 won.

The proposed fare increase is attributed to the rising transportation costs, including labor and fuel expenses, resulting in a growing transportation deficit. In June, the city already raised the basic fare for medium-sized taxis from 3,800 won to 4,800 won.