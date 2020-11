A city bus driver in his 40s was arrested by the police yesterday for drinking and driving.

The Busan Sasang Police announced that they are investigating the bus driver for violating the Road Traffic Law.

The driver is accused of driving a city bus around Sasang-gu at 7:10 a.m. with the blood alcohol concentration high enough to revoke the license.

He was reported by a passenger who smelled alcohol coming from the driver.

There were 12 passengers on the bus at the time of the arrest.