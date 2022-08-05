City Bus Tours Regaining Popularity After Social Distancing Measures Were Reduced

The Busan City Tour, which was hit hard by the pandemic, is gaining popularity again.

The Busan Tourism Organization is attempting various transformations, such as combining city tours and experiential events to attract domestic and foreign tourists.

According to the Busan Tourism Organization today, the number of Busan City Tour users was 163,89 in 2019, but sharply decreased to 59,091 in 2020 and 49,856 in 2021.

The number of Busan City Tour users from January to July this year increased again to 68,017 people.