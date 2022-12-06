City Carries Out Safety Inspection Ahead of the Busan Fireworks Festival

The city of Busan is paying close attention to safety accident prevention for the Busan Fireworks Festival on the 17th.

The city says Lee Byung-jin, deputy mayor of administration, conducted an on-site inspection of the Gwangalli Beach area yesterday afternoon.

The city also conducted safety training for team leaders in each area and a joint on-site briefing session with Mayor Park Heong-joon.

With less than 10 days to go, the Busan Fireworks Festival will open for the first time in three years next Saturday in front of Gwangalli Beach, Dongbaek Island, and Igidae.

With more than one million visitors expected, it will be the largest event to take place since the October 29th crowd crush in Seoul.

More than 4,100 personnel will be deployed including government workers, police officers, and firefighters.

A capacity limit will be set for the 16 roads leading to Gwangalli Beach with step-by-step entrance control planned to respond to overcrowding.