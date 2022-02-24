City Establishes a “Busan-type Emergency Quarantine System”

Amid the new cases soaring above 10 thousand for 2 consecutive days, the Busan Metropolitan Government has decided to establish a “Busan-type emergency quarantine system” by increasing screening clinics and rapid antigen diagnosis kits to respond to the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon held a press conference yesterday to explain the detailed plan saying that the number of confirmed cases is doubling each week.

The city will open two additional temporary screening clinics, one at the Dadaepo incinerator in Saha-gu on March 3 and another at the Gudeok Stadium in Seo-gu on March 8.

It will also expand the workforce at front-line health centers and operate a mobile app notification service for citizens to check the congestion level at screening clinics.

The city will also secure 2.3 million rapid antigen diagnosis kits by March 4 and provide special adjustment grants worth 10 billion won so that another 3 million diagnostic kits can be purchased in 16 districts and counties.