City Extends Ban On Entertainment Facilities For Another Week

The city of Busan has decided to extend the administrative orders of prohibiting mass gatherings at 71 entertainment facilities to reduce risks of cluster infections of COVID-19.

Busan City announced that it will extend the prohibition of administrative orders issued to 71 high-risk entertainment facilities by another week until noon of the 9th.

The city had first issued an administrative order banning collective gathering at entertainment facilities such as clubs on the 12th of last month since the cluster infections of Itaewon emerged.

The city, along with the police, local governments, and consumer watchdogs, will continue to inspect the 71 business establishments to check whether or not the administrative order is well kept, especially during popular times between 11 pm and 3 am.

A QR code entrance directory is expected to be enforced from the 10th, helping to track and trace visitors after many customers had used fake names and numbers in Itaewon when a cluster broke out last month.

