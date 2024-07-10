City Gas Rates to Rise by 6.8% in August

The Korea Gas Corporation announced that city gas rates for residential and general use will increase by 6.8% starting in August to address the company’s growing receivables.

The new wholesale rate for residential city gas will rise by 1.41 won, reaching 22.2954 won per MJ, while the rate for general use will increase by 1.30 won per MJ.

This rate hike is the first in over a year and aims to reduce the financial burden on the Korea Gas Corporation, which has been supplying gas at below-cost prices due to the international energy crisis.

Despite the increase, the rates will still be below the original cost, but are expected to reduce the company’s receivables by approximately 500 billion won annually.

The price adjustment will result in a monthly increase of about KRW 3,770 for a four-person household in Seoul.

The government is closely monitoring market conditions to determine if further adjustments are necessary.