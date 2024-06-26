Busan News

City Gears Up to Welcome Summer Tourists

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan announced that it has ramped up preparations to welcome summer tourists.

Yesterday at 10:30 a.m., an event to inspect the city’s readiness to welcome visitors was held at Dadaepo Beach Park.

This event saw the participation of 15 related organizations and included service site inspections, meetings with relevant organizations, the signing of a win-win agreement, and a campaign to ensure a pleasant experience for all tourists.

Mayor Park and various officials conducted a thorough review of tourist services, focusing on eradicating price gouging, managing hygiene and infectious diseases, providing friendly service, and ensuring safety. They also discussed measures to address any inconveniences tourists might face.

Following the inspection, a pledge for better tourism services was made. The event concluded with a campaign in the Dadaepo Sashimi Food Town area, aiming to promote fair pricing and improved services in tourism-related businesses.

Starting from July, Busan launched a large-scale campaign centered around major tourist spots like beaches, aiming to cement its image as a global tourism hub.

Mayor Park recently addressed the issue of exorbitant prices at popular spots like Shindong-A Market and Jagalchi Market, urging merchants to cooperate in providing reasonable prices, friendly service, and maintaining hygiene.

The city also enhanced its tourist information centers, offering multilingual services, and supported the training of cultural and tourism interpreters. ,

The ‘Visit Busan Pass’ was introduced to provide convenient transportation and entrance access, alongside various improvements to make the city more tourist-friendly.

