Shopping, Home & Living

City Government Looks to Stabilize Seasonal Goods Prices Ahead of Seollal Holidays

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan has held a meeting for the price stabilization of seasonal goods for the coming Lunar New Year.

More than 30 representatives from local governments and related businesses attended the meeting last Friday.

The city will select 29 seasonal goods items, including beverages, agricultural, livestock, aquatic products, and daily necessities, which were discussed on price management at the meeting.

The city has agreed to continue to monitor the supply and demand and price trends of the commodity and establish price stability and fair trade with relevant authorities.

A city official said while the price of some agricultural products has risen due to weather and seasonal factors, the meeting was held in effort to stabilize its prices by coming up with plans for securing supplies of seasonal goods.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Mandatory Sunday Closures For Large Supermarkets to End

Enjoy Local Specialty Products This Week at BEXCO

Bujeon Station Public Parking Lot to Open Ahead of Lunar New Year

Korea Grand Sale Underway Once Again

Large Supermarkets Trying to Keep Up With Online Shopping

Musinsa Standard Passes 400 Million Won in Sales Since Last Week’s Opening

The Latest

Economic Outlook For Busan Worsens

What’s On in Busan: January 29 – February 4

Tim Hortons to Add Two New Seoul Locations This Week

LCC’s Gain Dominance of Gimhae Airport Flights

2024 코리아 커피 챔피언십 & 스카마켓 개최

Online: 2023 Independent Film Library

Busan
clear sky
-0 ° C
-0 °
-0 °
55 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Sun
4 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
7 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 