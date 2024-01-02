City Hall Holds New Year’s Ceremony Emphasizing Mayor Park’s Vision

In celebration of the arrival of the Year of the Blue Dragon in 2024, the city of Busan held a New Year’s ceremony at City Hall, where Mayor Park Heong-jun expressed the city’s commitment to realizing its vision as a global hub.

In his New Year’s address, Mayor Park emphasized the crucial role of proactive engagement from the public sector in achieving the status of a global hub city for Busan in the year 2024.

He urged for concerted efforts, particularly stressing the importance of fostering a societal environment where every citizen feels cared for and supported socially.