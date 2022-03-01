City Holds Scaled Back Ceremony for Independence Movement Day

The city of Busan held a 3.1 commemorative worship service at the Memorial Hall of Liberation Memorial Hall at 9:00 am yesterday to celebrate the 103rd anniversary of the Independence Movement Day.

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, Busan City Council Chairman Shin Sang-hae, and Busan City Superintendent Kim Seok-joon attended yesterday’s worship service.

The city initially prepared the 3.1 commemorative event at the Busan Citizens’ Hall, but as the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients rapidly increased due to the recent spread of Omicron mutation in the Busan area, the commemorative event was canceled and only the 3.1 commemoration ceremony was held in consideration of the safety of the citizens as the top priority.

Though the 3.1 commemorative event was canceled, the city hoped to raise the patriotism of citizens and create a commemorative atmosphere by holding the 3.1 Love of Country Taegeukgi campaign throughout Busan.

“We canceled the March 1st commemorative event inevitably due to COVID-19, but we will continue to inherit the spirit of the March 1st movement that started the country and overcome the current Corona crisis. Taking this as the first year, we will make Busan a green smart city that the world pays attention to, a special local self-governing city in Bu, Ul and Gyeong that leads balanced national development, and a city that hosts the 2030 World Expo,” Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said.