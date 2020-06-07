Image: Busan City
NewsBusan News

City Hopes to Preserve Daejeo Repair Building in Gangseo-gu

Haps Staff

The city of Busan is preparing a plan to preserve the old Daejeo Repair Association building in Gangseo-gu.

The old Daejeo Repair Association building located in Gangseo-gu is a modern structure built during the Japanese colonial rule and consists of an office building and a fertilizer warehouse.

Currently, it is used as a Gangseo Urban Regeneration Opening Support Center and a cultural warehouse.

In recognition of its historical value, it was included in the modern building management list last year under the ‘Basic Plan for Modern Building Protection’ in Busan.

Gangseo-gu Hopes to Tie the Building into Current Regeneration Project

As the western part of the city was selected as the ‘Neighboring Regeneration-type Urban Regeneration New Deal Project’ in 2016 by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, the city intends to listen to the opinions of related ward office officials and experts to find the optimal adjustment plan to link the historical meaning of the building with the urban regeneration project.

The total budget for the regeneration project is 19.5 billion won and Gangseo-gu is conducting a design competition for the completion by next December in order to build cultural facilities including the Western Busan Media Center.

In February, the Urban Regeneration Committee of Busan conditionally approved the project to create a special cultural center, subject to devising ways to utilize the historical value of existing facilities.

“It is a valuable modern architectural and cultural heritage with locality and history, so we will do our best to come up with the optimal adjustment plan that meets the purpose of the new deal project,” a city official said.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Travel

