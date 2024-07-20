City Launches Urban Design Project to Enhance Aesthetic Appeal Around Busan Station

The city of Busan is implementing a public design innovation strategy to transform the Busan Station area into a more attractive “global hub city.”

This initiative, called the “Urban Emptying Pilot Project,” aims to create a clean and organized urban landscape by removing or reorganizing public facilities that clutter the city’s appearance and hinder traffic flow.

The project, part of the “2030 Busan Architecture and Urban Design Innovation Plan,” has secured a budget of 1.5 billion won.

It will focus on the Busan Station area, reorganizing facilities such as signs, fences, poles, and distribution boxes along a 1km stretch of sidewalk and driveway, and within a 300m radius of intersections.

Additionally, the city is launching a “sign design improvement project” to replace outdated signboards, enhancing Busan’s brand image and urban aesthetics.