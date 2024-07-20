Busan News

City Launches Urban Design Project to Enhance Aesthetic Appeal Around Busan Station

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan is implementing a public design innovation strategy to transform the Busan Station area into a more attractive “global hub city.”

This initiative, called the “Urban Emptying Pilot Project,” aims to create a clean and organized urban landscape by removing or reorganizing public facilities that clutter the city’s appearance and hinder traffic flow.

The project, part of the “2030 Busan Architecture and Urban Design Innovation Plan,” has secured a budget of 1.5 billion won.

It will focus on the Busan Station area, reorganizing facilities such as signs, fences, poles, and distribution boxes along a 1km stretch of sidewalk and driveway, and within a 300m radius of intersections.

Additionally, the city is launching a “sign design improvement project” to replace outdated signboards, enhancing Busan’s brand image and urban aesthetics.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

First Nighttime Citizen Sharing Market at Song Sang-hyeon Square Takes Place Today

Busan to Strengthen Food Safety Management at Multi-Use Facilities During Summer Vacation Season

‘Eulsukdo Toddler’s Forest Experience Center’ to be Created for Children

Authorities Issue Warning Over Jellyfish Stings at Local Beaches

500-Meter Underwater Breakwall to Be Installed Around Marine City

New Urban Express Bus Service Launched as Alternative Route from Gimhae Airport to Haeundae

The Latest

What to Expect at the 28th Busan Sea Festival

First Nighttime Citizen Sharing Market at Song Sang-hyeon Square Takes Place Today

Gyeongnam Province to Revitalize Two Aging Tourist Destinations

Busan to Strengthen Food Safety Management at Multi-Use Facilities During Summer Vacation Season

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

BWB Wedding Fair

Busan
scattered clouds
26.8 ° C
26.8 °
26.8 °
84 %
5.3kmh
31 %
Sun
31 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
28 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 