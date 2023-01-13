City Leases Two Helicopters to Help Fight Forest Fires

Image: City of Busan
The city of Busan has introduced two leased helicopters to fight forest fires, operating since the 4th.

During the forest fire prevention period, the helicopters will be stationed in the city to be immediately dispatched on-site to take initial response in the event of forest fires.

The city of Busan will invest a record budget of 17.2 billion won and make all-out efforts to prevent forest fires by expanding firefighting equipment and more.

Winter is a prime season for forest fires in the area due to the dry air and lack of precipitation.

