Image: Kenneth May/Instagram @busangroundfish
City Looks to Improve Navigation of Galmet-gil Walking Trails

BeFM News

The city of Busan announced it will produce a ‘Tourist Passport’ to help tourists better navigate around the hiking and walking trails of Galmet-gil.

A test version will be produced and have frequent walkers test out the passport until March.

It will then be supplemented and completed based on the monitoring results by April and distributed to citizens thereafter.

The ‘Tourist Passport’ will also contain information on Galmet-gil, traffic information, different walking courses, and walking time records or certificates earned by people.

Last year, the city produced and distributed 8,000 copies of a guide map and 10,000 copies of certification notebooks.

This year, in order to increase portability and convenience when using Galmet-gil, it will be produced as an all-in-one package.

blank
