City of Busan Adds Free Wi-Fi at Bus Stops

Haps Staff

The city of Busan has announced that it will be implementing free public Wi-Fi service in 635 locations at bus stops from August 10 to improve the convenience of citizens using public transportation and reduce household communication costs.

This project follows the free Wi-Fi service of 2,517 public buses completed last year by Busan City to enhance the convenience of public transportation users, and it was first installed at bus stops where the bus information guide (BIT) was installed.

“By installing public WiFi at the bus stop following the city bus, we will add convenience to life, such as reducing citizens’ household communication costs, resolving digital information gaps, and reducing the inconvenience of using public transportation,” acting Mayor Byeon Seong-wan said.

Citizens who want to use the service can use the free Wi-Fi service by checking the ‘Busan_WiFi’ or ‘Public WiFi Secure’ identifier (SSID) with a mobile phone that can access Wi-Fi at a bus stop.

If you refer to the security access guide attached to the bus stop, you can use high-quality public Wi-Fi service with enhanced security and high speed.

However, it is recommended to avoid entering sensitive personal information or financial transactions due to the nature of public Wi-Fi services that anyone can access.

