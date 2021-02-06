City of Busan Adjusts Social Distancing Quarantine Rules from February 8 to 14

According to the government’s social distancing adjustment plan, the city of Busan will maintain the current distancing Level 2 but will change the current operating closing time limit for businesses from February 8 to the 14th from 21:00 to 22:00.

Although small-scale group infections have recently occurred in the city, the overall number of confirmed cases is on a decreasing trend, and the infection reproductive index has decreased sharply from 1.23 to 0.62.

As a result, the limited hours of operation of restaurants and cafes, indoor sports facilities, singing practice centers, door-to-door sales, indoor standing performance halls, party rooms, reading rooms, study cafes, and academies and classrooms, which are restricted to operation, are changed from 21:00 to 22:00.

However, as the risk of re-proliferation due to the extension of the operating time limit is high, businesses must strictly follow current quarantine regulations, including temperature checks, wearing masks, and keeping a visitor log.

In addition to paying a fine for negligence, the ‘One Strike Out System’ is implemented, which immediately issues an order prohibiting business for two weeks.

However, until the 14th, including the Lunar New Year holidays, in the case of special quarantine measures, private gatherings, and entertainment facilities with five or more people, the prohibition of gatherings is maintained in consideration of the risk.