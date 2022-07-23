Image: City of Busan
City of Busan and IBM Sign MOU to Create a Quantum Computing Ecosystem

The Busan Metropolitan Government has signed a memorandum of understanding with IBM to build a quantum computer ecosystem.

Quantum computers are superspeed computers that can operate millions of times faster than supercomputers.

IBM will provide technology and foster professional manpower while Busan city will support administration.

The city also signed an agreement with the development investment company Hiens and plans to build the “quantum complex“, an integrated space for quantum computing technology at long-term unused sites owned by the city such as the former Sega Sammy site in Centum.

