City of Busan and LG Electronics Team Up to Inform New York and London Citizens of the 2030 World Expo in Busan

The city of Busan and LG Electronics have joined hands to successfully host the 2030 Busan World Expo in Busan.

From mid-February to the end of March, the city of Busan will use LG Electronics’ electronic billboards at Times Square in New York and Piccadilly Circus in London to promote the city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.

The electronic signage operated by LG Electronics is located in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, with an average daily floating population of 1.5 million, and Piccadilly Circus, the largest shopping street in downtown London, the capital of England.

It is a place where leading global companies are racing to send out large-scale advertisements.

The video to be showcased at the global landmark is ‘The Panoramic-Haeundae’ by media artist Lee Sang-won, which has been screened on the large billboard of ‘Dubai Mall’, the world’s largest shopping center in Dubai City. The video can be found on Busan Metropolitan City’s official YouTube channel Busan News.

The city expects this publicity to be a good opportunity to actively inform the citizens of New York and London of Busan’s determination to challenge the city of hosting the 2030 World Expo.

“On the 16th of January 2020, on the occasion of ‘Korea Day’ of the 2020 Dubai Expo, the Busan Expo 2030 was announced to people around the world, and it was well-received by visitors. By actively showing the will of the city of Busan, we will strengthen the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo,” Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to LG Electronics for taking care to promote the Busan Expo 2030 in a global metropolis. We look forward to active recruitment activities,” he continued.

At the end of last year, LG Electronics supported the city of Busan to use the ‘LG Clhoe GuideBot’, a guide robot, for public relations targeting citizens within the Busan City Hall.

With ‘LG One:Quick’, a multi-purpose screen that provides an all-in-one solution, it is passionately contributing to the announcement of the bid for the 2030 Busan Expo.