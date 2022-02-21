Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

City of Busan and LG Electronics Team Up to Inform New York and London Citizens of the 2030 World Expo in Busan

Haps Staff

The city of Busan and LG Electronics have joined hands to successfully host the 2030 Busan World Expo in Busan.

From mid-February to the end of March, the city of Busan will use LG Electronics’ electronic billboards at Times Square in New York and Piccadilly Circus in London to promote the city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.

The electronic signage operated by LG Electronics is located in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, with an average daily floating population of 1.5 million, and Piccadilly Circus, the largest shopping street in downtown London, the capital of England.

It is a place where leading global companies are racing to send out large-scale advertisements.

The video to be showcased at the global landmark is ‘The Panoramic-Haeundae’ by media artist Lee Sang-won, which has been screened on the large billboard of ‘Dubai Mall’, the world’s largest shopping center in Dubai City. The video can be found on Busan Metropolitan City’s official YouTube channel Busan News

The city expects this publicity to be a good opportunity to actively inform the citizens of New York and London of Busan’s determination to challenge the city of hosting the 2030 World Expo.

“On the 16th of January 2020, on the occasion of ‘Korea Day’ of the 2020 Dubai Expo, the Busan Expo 2030 was announced to people around the world, and it was well-received by visitors. By actively showing the will of the city of Busan, we will strengthen the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo,” Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to LG Electronics for taking care to promote the Busan Expo 2030 in a global metropolis. We look forward to active recruitment activities,” he continued.

At the end of last year, LG Electronics supported the city of Busan to use the ‘LG Clhoe GuideBot’, a guide robot, for public relations targeting citizens within the Busan City Hall.

With ‘LG One:Quick’, a multi-purpose screen that provides an all-in-one solution, it is passionately contributing to the announcement of the bid for the 2030 Busan Expo.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Donated Jinju Meteorite to be Displayed at Jinju Pterosaur Footprints Museum

Passengers Increase 44% Since Ulsan-Busan Donghae Line Opened

Busan Global Center Seeks “Life in Busan” Mobile App Interpretation/Translation Support Group

Finnair Postpones its Busan-Helsinki Route Again

Lotte Hotel Seomyeon Celebrates With 25th Anniversary Restaurant Promotion

City of Busan and LG Electronics Team Up to Inform New York and London Citizens of the 2030 World Expo in Busan

Busan
clear sky
4 ° C
4 °
-1.9 °
30 %
4.1kmh
0 %
Mon
4 °
Tue
4 °
Wed
3 °
Thu
6 °
Fri
10 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 