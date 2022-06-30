City of Busan Announces Inauguration Day Schedule of Events

The city of Busan has released Inauguration Day events for the 39th Busan Metropolitan City Mayor, Park Heong-joon taking place today.
Event Schedule
Date: July 1, 2022
Events:
– Meeting with Mayors of gus‧guns in Busan
– Visit and pay his respects to Chungnyeolsa Shrine and Chunghontap Tower
– Inauguration ceremony
– On-site visit (project venues and facilities in the city)
Inauguration Ceremony for the 39th Busan Metropolitan City Mayor, Park Heong-joon
Slogan: Busan, Your Home for Today and Beyond
Date & Time: July 1, 2022, 10:00 a.m. – 10:35 a.m.
Venue: 1st Floor Grand Auditorium, Busan City Hall