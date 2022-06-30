Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

City of Busan Announces Inauguration Day Schedule of Events

Busan City News

The city of Busan has released Inauguration Day events for the 39th Busan Metropolitan City Mayor, Park Heong-joon taking place today.

Event Schedule

Date: July 1, 2022

Events:

– Meeting with Mayors of gus‧guns in Busan

– Visit and pay his respects to Chungnyeolsa Shrine and Chunghontap Tower

– Inauguration ceremony

– On-site visit (project venues and facilities in the city)

Inauguration Ceremony for the 39th Busan Metropolitan City Mayor, Park Heong-joon

Slogan: Busan, Your Home for Today and Beyond

Date & Time: July 1, 2022, 10:00 a.m. – 10:35 a.m.

Venue: 1st Floor Grand Auditorium, Busan City Hall

Busan City News
Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
scattered clouds
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
74 %
2.6kmh
40 %
Fri
28 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
23 °
Tue
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 