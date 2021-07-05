City of Busan Announces Next Round of COVID-19 Vaccination Implementation Plans

The city of Busan has begun inoculating those who had been unable to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in June including overbooked reservations.

From the 12th, enlisted military personnel will receive vaccine priority, followed by 3rd-year high school students, faculty, education and childcare workers, and other college entrance exam takers starting from the 19th.

On the 19th, to support full school attendance for the second semester and safe preparation for university entrance exams, priority vaccinations will be given to 32,000 high school seniors and 32,000 faculty members, 33,000 education and childcare workers, and 9,000 college entrance exam takers.

Those in their 50s will be vaccinated from July 26th, starting with 278,000 people aged 55-59 years, and 281,000 people aged 50-54 will be vaccinated sequentially through advance reservations from August 9th.

cross-vaccination is temporarily implemented from today (5th) to September 7th. In principle, vaccines that require two or more vaccinations should be vaccinated with the same vaccine, but the Specialized Immunization Committee approved this after comprehensively judging overseas cases (Europe, Canada, UK) and overseas studies (Germany, Spain, UK). According to the results of the deliberation of the Special Immunization Committee, cross-vaccination is carried out in situations where it is difficult to receive the same vaccine due to the supply and demand situation of the vaccine and age restrictions.

In the second round of vaccinations which started yesterday, among those who were vaccinated with AstraZeneca vaccine between April 19 and May 8, people over 50-years-old in public health centers, nursing facilities/vulnerable facilities, hospital-level or higher, and nursing hospitals will receive the AstraZeneca same vaccine.

Pfizer vaccines will be used to cross-inoculate 61,000 people who were inoculated from military units, corrective facility workers, consigned medical institution inoculations, and inoculations at public health centers under the age of 50, nursing facilities and vulnerable facilities, hospital-level or higher, and nursing hospitals.

From August, the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered to those over 50 years of age, and Pfizer vaccines will be used for cross-vaccination for those under the age of 50.