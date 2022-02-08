City of Busan Announces Plan to Create ‘Second Eco Delta City’

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon has presented the blueprint for the ‘Second Eco Delta City’, the final key puzzle that will complete the development of the western region.

The city of Busan held the 7th Seobusan Strategy Meeting yesterday to discuss the plan to create the 2nd Eco-Delta City, an eco-friendly waterfront city, and develop SeoBusan into a global hub like Gangnam in Seoul, and making Busan a green smart city.

The space where the 2nd Eco Delta City will be built is about 3.2 million pyeong of land on the west side of Gimhae Airport and around Gangdong-dong and Daejeo 2-dong, Gangseo-gu.

Initially, an additional runway was planned to be built in accordance with the Gimhae Airport expansion plan, but as the Gimhae New Airport expansion plan was virtually abolished, it is an area that has not been able to find a way to utilize it in several development plans.

Accordingly, Busan City created the second Eco-Delta City in this area, which was left as a space to cut off the new urban axis from Eco Delta City and Eco Delta City in the south of Gangseo-gu to Yeondam City, which connects the entire Gangseo-gu through the north-south axis.

Yeondam City is a city with two or more consecutive city areas adjacent to each other.

The 2nd Eco Delta City will be developed in a public development method in connection with the currently promoted Eco Delta City.

The city plans to complete the city development step by step by 2037 by investing about 6.4 trillion won in the project cost.

It is expected that a preliminary project implementer will be selected by the end of this year, followed by a preliminary feasibility study and the development restriction zone cancellation procedure, and construction will begin in 2025.

The goal of urban development is to achieve a 15-minute living area and a green smart city vision, realize a city with access to major living areas within 15 minutes, create a zero-energy green city, and secure new growth engines for innovative industries by applying a smart city and fostering the aviation MRO industry.

As core facilities and functions to be built in this area, international business, aviation industry cluster, eco-friendly housing, R&D, UAM (Urban Air Mobility), and the drone industry are comprehensively conceived.

In addition, the city will promote the expansion of urban infrastructure, such as the transportation network in all directions, which is the most important key for the success of the 2nd Eco Delta City creation project.

First, through the development of new towns in the Gangseo area, two north-south transportation axes will be created from Myeongji New Town through the 2nd Eco Delta City to Daejeo.

The name is Eco Delta 1 and 2, and the road network system in the western area will be completed by efficiently linking with 7 East-West transport axes, including the Gupo Bridge, Namhae Expressway 2nd Branch, Nakdonggang River Gutduk Bridge, Eulsukdo Bridge, Eomgung Bridge (Saenggok ~ Eomgung) (planned), Daejeo Bridge (Sikman-Sasang) (planned) and the expected Sasang Bridge (Garak-Dayeon IC).

At the same time, the Gangseo Line of the urban railroad linking Myeongji to Daejeo will be built as an easily accessible tram, and the existing urban railroad Line 3 and Busan-Gimhae Light Rail will be linked with the Bujeon-Masan double-track train, which will open at the end of the year.

The lower end of the urban railroad to Noksan line, which is currently under a preliminary feasibility study, will also be built as soon as possible to complete a mutual transfer system.

The city will become a new base for the development of Gangseo-gu as the hinterland of Gadeok New Airport and Busan New Port, which will be newly built when the 2nd Eco Delta City is completed, and further establish itself as a core base space for Bu/Ul/Gyeonggyeong mega-cities that will lead balanced regional development.

It is predicted that the entire Gangseo-gu will be completed as a luxury self-sufficient city with a current population of 140,000 to 400,000 or more in the near future through the development of the western mountain area.

“Gangnam in Seoul became a stepping stone for Seoul to develop into a world-class city through the development of new towns from the 1960s to the 1980s. By successfully promoting the 2nd Eco-Delta City project, we will transform the western mountain area, including Gangseo, into a global hub like Gangnam in Seoul,” Busan Mayor Park said.