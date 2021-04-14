City of Busan Announces Plans For Climate Change Adaptation Countermeasures

The city of Busan said today it will come up with a detailed implementation plan for the “3rd Busan City Climate Change Adaptation Countermeasures” to reduce damage caused by climate change.

Climate change adaptation measures are a preventive management plan to reduce damage from climate change, where the city has established and implemented such adaptation measures every five years since 2012.

Over the past 106 years from 1912-2017, the average annual temperature in Korea has risen by about 1.8 degrees, which is faster than the global warming average of 0.85 degrees.

The city will analyze vulnerabilities in six sectors, including water management, ecosystem, land/coast, agriculture and fisheries, health, industry, and energy, and come up with appropriate measures for the third climate change adaptation measures.

The countermeasures will focus on protecting the vulnerable groups of climate change, and prepare reinforced countermeasures that take into account abnormal weather phenomena such as heatwaves and floods, and other natural disasters related to climate change.

The city held an online briefing on the launch of the research service at 2 pm yesterday to share the implementation plan and discuss it with 30 experts and related parties.