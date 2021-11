The city of Busan and the Busan Tourism Organization are operating a discount event which offers up to 50% off of air and rail fares.

The promotion began with Air Busan, Jeju Air, and T’way Air on the 17th, then Jin Air on the 22nd, and Korean Air on the 24th.

Details of the KTX discount are being discussed with the aim of implementation next year.

The city of Busan and the Tourism Organization will invest 500 million won in city expenses to cover the fare discount.