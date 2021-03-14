City of Busan Carrying Out an Intensive Crackdown on Restaurants Until March 17

The special judicial police department of the city of Busan is in the middle of carrying out intensive crackdowns at restaurants until the 17th amid growing public anxiety over a pork and rice soup restaurant caught reusing a leftover side dish.

They will focus on all businesses that provide side dishes or with poor hygiene.

Internal complaints from employees will also be accepted.

Businesses caught during the crackdown will suspend operation for 15 days and their names will be released. In accordance with the Food Sanitation Act, business operators could also face up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won.

The crackdown comes after a dwaeji gukbap restaurant in Busan was caught last week using leftover radish kimchi and serving it to another customer.

