Image: Afreeca TV/BJ Pie screenshot
Dine & Drink

City of Busan Carrying Out an Intensive Crackdown on Restaurants Until March 17

Haps Staff

The special judicial police department of the city of Busan is in the middle of carrying out intensive crackdowns at restaurants until the 17th amid growing public anxiety over a pork and rice soup restaurant caught reusing a leftover side dish.

They will focus on all businesses that provide side dishes or with poor hygiene.

Internal complaints from employees will also be accepted.

Businesses caught during the crackdown will suspend operation for 15 days and their names will be released. In accordance with the Food Sanitation Act, business operators could also face up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won.

The crackdown comes after a dwaeji gukbap restaurant in Busan was caught last week using leftover radish kimchi and serving it to another customer.

You can read what happened in the article below.

Dwaeji Gukbap Restaurant in Hot Water After Being Caught on Film Using Leftover Side Dishes

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

HQ Hosting St. Patrick’s Day Bash Tomorrow

Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli will be hosting a St. Patrick's Day event tomorrow night.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Paradise Hotel Launches “Florida Grapefruit Blossom” Promotion

Haps Staff -
The Paradise Hotel in Haeundae is holding a "Florida Grapefruit Blossom" promotion until the end of March.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Dwaeji Gukbap Restaurant in Hot Water After Being Caught on Film Using Leftover Side Dishes

Haps Staff -
A famous dwaeji gukbap restaurant caught in the middle of a viral scandal in Korea for reusing side dishes in Busan is facing a suspension of operation from the local district office.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Tastes From the Sea – Badahyang in Gijang

Yoona Kang -
With the calm view of Songjeong beach, Badahyang offers a great meal with Kkomak (ark shells), which are brought from Beolgyo in Jeollanam-do every morning. Wild kkomak is found on tidal flats from November to January in Korea.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Starbucks Opens its First Location on Yeongdo

Haps Staff -
The first Starbucks has opened on Yeongdo this past weekend, the only district that did not have one in Busan.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Costco Joins the Korean Chicken War With its Food Court Fried Chicken

Taehyeong Kim -
Costco Korea has joined into the Korean Chicken War with the introduction of its new Fried Chicken at its food court.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
few clouds
6 ° C
6 °
6 °
87 %
2.1kmh
17 %
Mon
14 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 