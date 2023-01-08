City of Busan City Distributes Smart Foreign Language Menu Boards Using QR Codes

Dine & Drink

The city of Busan has distributed smart foreign language menu boards using QR codes to 50 restaurants in major tourist attractions in the city.

The “Smart foreign language menu board distribution project” is a project to standardize foreign language notation such as menu boards and price tags in major tourist attractions in Busan and promote tourist convenience such as using QR codes for foreign tourists to use restaurants.

As part of the international tourism city project, it is a project that has been promoted by the Busan Metropolitan City Tourism Association since 2022.

The smart foreign language menu board is configured so that when a customer scans a QR code, the menu board of the restaurant is translated into five languages ​​(Korean, English, Chinese, Japanese, and Spanish), and the corresponding menu picture can be viewed on a mobile device.

In addition, it is expected that restaurants with foreign language menus will be supported to make reservations, orders, and payments online, and discount promotions will be offered at the time of online payment, contributing to the increase in restaurant sales.

An official from Busan City said, “Through this project, foreign tourists will use restaurants more conveniently, further strengthening the status of Busan as a global tourist city.” 

The city of Busan is preparing for a significant increase in foreign tourists as the entry environment for foreigners improves due to the resumption of visa-free entry to Japan and Taiwan after COVID-19 and the easing of regulations in China.

