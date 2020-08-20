Travel

City of Busan to Close Summer Operations at Public Beaches Today

BeFM News

The city of Busan, which is under level 2 of social distancing, has closed its summer operations at its seven beaches across the city.

The city announced yesterday that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries had been discussing additional measures for beach quarantine with gu/gun offices when the Ministry demanded such measures be observed and refrain the public from using the beaches.

According to Acting Mayor Byeon Sung-wan, the city will dismantle parasols rentals and changing rooms as of midnight in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, lifeguards will still be on duty for safety precautions.

The beaches are not closed for people to sunbathe or enjoy the beach, but are urged to refrain from having gatherings at the beaches. Swimming is also not allowed.

The mask ordinance at the beach which was to end on August 31 has also been extended to September 30.

blank
Dine & Drink

Ramyeon Sales Surge in Korea as More People Stay Home to Eat

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
Sales of instant noodles in South Korea soared to a fresh all-time high in the first half of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak, data showed yesterday.
Read more

Busan Bites: Myungpum Mulhoe

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Headquartered at Songjeong Beach, Myungpum Mulhoe is one of Busan's most popular restaurants, with branches in Yeonsan, Gwangan, Dongnae, and Songdo Beach.
Read more

LA Bar & Grill In Gwangalli Hosting Its 2nd Anniversary Party This Weekend

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
LA Bar & Grill in Gwangalli is hosting its 2nd-anniversary party this weekend from 7 pm to 2 am on Friday and Saturday.
Read more

Jagalchi Festival Latest to be Canceled

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
This year's Jaglalchi Festival, a popular seafood festival held every fall in Nampo-dong, has been canceled.
Read more

Travel

