City of Busan to Close Summer Operations at Public Beaches Today

The city of Busan, which is under level 2 of social distancing, has closed its summer operations at its seven beaches across the city.

The city announced yesterday that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries had been discussing additional measures for beach quarantine with gu/gun offices when the Ministry demanded such measures be observed and refrain the public from using the beaches.

According to Acting Mayor Byeon Sung-wan, the city will dismantle parasols rentals and changing rooms as of midnight in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, lifeguards will still be on duty for safety precautions.

The beaches are not closed for people to sunbathe or enjoy the beach, but are urged to refrain from having gatherings at the beaches. Swimming is also not allowed.

The mask ordinance at the beach which was to end on August 31 has also been extended to September 30.